Walden Reserve - Fritter Breath

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Fritter Breath**

Sink into deep relaxation with **Fritter Breath**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This potent indica strain is celebrated for its deeply calming effects, making it perfect for unwinding, alleviating stress, or preparing for a restful night’s sleep.

With a flavor profile that blends sweet apple pastry notes with earthy and herbal undertones, **Fritter Breath** delivers a rich and indulgent sensory experience. Cultivated with precision and care, Walden Reserve Flower ensures unparalleled quality with every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Deeply relaxing effects for stress relief and rest.
- **Rich Flavor:** Sweet apple pastry with earthy herbal notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for maximum potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Naturally grown with care for purity and quality.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with respect for the planet.

Unwind and indulge in the luxurious essence of **Fritter Breath** – a premium flower for serene and flavorful relaxation.

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item