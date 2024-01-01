Walden Reserve - Garlic Grapes

Walden Cannabis
Hybrid THC 19%
About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Garlic Grapes**

Indulge in the robust flavor and calming effects of **Garlic Grapes**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This indica-dominant strain is renowned for its soothing body high and subtle euphoric uplift, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day or easing into restful relaxation.

With a bold flavor profile combining savory garlic notes with sweet, juicy grapes, **Garlic Grapes** delivers a unique and satisfying sensory experience. Grown with care and precision, Walden Reserve Flower ensures top-tier quality with every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Calming and relaxing effects for tranquility and rest.
- **Bold Flavor:** Savory garlic and sweet grape notes for a unique experience.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for maximum potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Crafted with care for a pure and natural product.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly grown with respect for the environment.

Relax and indulge in the rich essence of **Garlic Grapes** – a premium flower that brings together bold flavor and tranquil effects.

Garlic punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Slurricane with Platinum Purple Hulk. This strain tastes like grape soda with undertones of spicy garlic and onion. Once described as “pumping cement through your veins,” Garlic Punch is ideal for anyone looking for an instant hit of relaxation.

Walden Cannabis

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
