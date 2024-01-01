About this product
Walden Reserve - Garlic Grapes
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Garlic punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Slurricane with Platinum Purple Hulk. This strain tastes like grape soda with undertones of spicy garlic and onion. Once described as “pumping cement through your veins,” Garlic Punch is ideal for anyone looking for an instant hit of relaxation.
