Walden Reserve - Grease Monkey

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Walden Reserve Flower - Grease Monkey**

Unwind with the balanced relaxation of **Grease Monkey**, part of the premium Walden Reserve Flower collection. This hybrid strain is known for its calming body effects paired with a gentle cerebral uplift, making it perfect for easing stress while staying mentally clear and focused. Ideal for relaxing afternoons or unwinding after a long day, **Grease Monkey** offers the best of both worlds.

With a rich flavor profile of sweet vanilla, diesel, and earthy undertones, **Grease Monkey** delivers a robust and satisfying sensory experience. Grown with care and precision, Walden Reserve Flower ensures unmatched quality in every bud.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Balanced Hybrid:** Relaxing body effects with mild cerebral uplift.
- **Dynamic Flavor:** Sweet vanilla, diesel, and earthy notes.
- **Premium Quality:** Hand-selected, slow-cured flower for potency and flavor.
- **Pesticide-Free:** Naturally grown with the highest care for purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly cultivated with respect for the environment.

Relax and rejuvenate with **Grease Monkey** – a premium hybrid flower that balances flavor and tranquility.

About this strain

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item