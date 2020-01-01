 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Enhance Your Life

NEW - Pomegranate Blueberry Acai CBD/THC 5:1 Sour Gummies! Available in MED & REC.
NEW - A Wana classic is joining our Arizona product line! 20mg of THC per piece.
NEW - Wana 510 Vape Cartridges! Available in 8 amazing flavors with 500mg of distillate each.
NEW - Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 CBD/THC Sour Gummies join our Michigan product line!
About Wana Brands

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!

Available in

United States, Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, California