About this product

These revolutionary nighttime gummies deliver a sweet mixed berry flavor, along with a custom blend of CBD, THC, CBG, CBN, and melatonin. They're also enhanced with more than 30 specialized terpenes, curated based on AI-generated data from thousands of consumer experiences -- and all delivered via fast-acting nano-technology to help you feel sleepy in just 5-15 minutes.



Advanced Nano-Technology Delivers Effects in 5-15 Minutes

Custom Sleep Blend Including 30+ Specialized, Sleep-Specific Terpenes

Vegan and Gluten-Free

Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup)

All-Natural Flavors and Colors

Child-Proof, Sustainable Packaging