Logo for the brand Wana Brands

Wana Brands

Optimals Fast Asleep

About this product

These revolutionary nighttime gummies deliver a sweet mixed berry flavor, along with a custom blend of CBD, THC, CBG, CBN, and melatonin. They're also enhanced with more than 30 specialized terpenes, curated based on AI-generated data from thousands of consumer experiences -- and all delivered via fast-acting nano-technology to help you feel sleepy in just 5-15 minutes.

Advanced Nano-Technology Delivers Effects in 5-15 Minutes
Custom Sleep Blend Including 30+ Specialized, Sleep-Specific Terpenes
Vegan and Gluten-Free
Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup)
All-Natural Flavors and Colors
Child-Proof, Sustainable Packaging
