1:1:1 CBG/CBD/THC Per Package: 100mg CBG, CBD, and THC Per Piece: 10mg CBG, CBD, and THC Each of these extraordinary tropical gummies is infused with an equal dose of CBD, THC, and CBG (a rare cannabinoid that elevates the stress-relieving neurotransmitter GABA). Take them for a relaxing-but-inspiring high that's perfect for getting creative or enjoying time with friends.
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!