Hints of distinct acidity and unique sweetness inspired by this rare Asian fruit is what defines our Wana Exotic Yuzu Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all-natural, vegan and gluten-free ingredients, the gummies are infused with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate creating a 2:1 ratio. Our Exotic Yuzu blends the benefits of both cannabinoids which can help calm stress and promote better sleep.
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!