A Wana classic, our assorted indica pack comes with a combination of grape, raspberry, lemon, green apple and orange flavors, which taste like real fruit. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which often results in a mellow, stress-relieving effect.
Vegan & Gluten Free
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!