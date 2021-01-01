Wana Brands
Exotic Yuzu Sativa Sour Gummies 1000mg 20-pack
About this product
Consistent. Potent. Delicious.
Hints of distinct acidity and unique sweetness inspired by this rare Asian fruit is what defines our Wana Exotic Yuzu Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused with sativa terpene-enhanced distillate, which has been known to cause a more uplifting and motivating effect.
No product reviews
