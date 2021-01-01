About this product

Consistent. Potent. Delicious.



Hints of distinct acidity and unique sweetness inspired by this rare Asian fruit is what defines our Wana Exotic Yuzu Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused with sativa terpene-enhanced distillate, which has been known to cause a more uplifting and motivating effect.