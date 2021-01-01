About this product
Enjoy the smooth sophistication of these 1:1 gummies, featuring tangy hints of cranberry, orange and lime. Infused with equal parts CBD and terpene-enhanced THC, our Cosmopolitan Quick flavor offers a relaxing, well-rounded high.
5-15 Minute Onset with a 2-4 Hour Duration
Delivers a Cerebral “Smoker’s High”
Vegan and Gluten-Free
Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup)
All-Natural Flavors and Colors
Enhanced with a Proprietary Blend of 30+ Terpenes
Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
