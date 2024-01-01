These fast-acting, island-inspired Indica gummies evoke a mouth-watering tropical punch with hints of grape, orange, cherry, and pineapple. 100mg THC per package 10mg THC per piece
5-15 Minute Onset with a 2-4 Hour Duration Delivers a Cerebral “Smoker’s High” Vegan and Gluten-Free Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) All-Natural Flavors and Colors Enhanced with a Proprietary Blend of 30+ Terpenes Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging *Arkansas label pictured. Labels may look different in your state.
Not everyone thinks about edibles the same way they think about specialty coffee or craft beer... but why shouldn't they? Every aspect of how a cannabis gummie is made, from the quality of ingredients to the manufacturing and testing to the innovation that makes each product possible, will impact your experience.
Wana Brands has spent more than a decade developing a premium recipe that virtually any adult can enjoy: vegan, gluten-free, sweetened with organic ingredients, lab-tested for consistency, and enhanced with more than 30 class-specific terpenes. With an ever-growing lineup of trailblazing products, including fast-acting and solventless live rosin gummies as well as cannabinoid-powered wellness solutions, Wana is working to unlock the full power of cannabis to enhance lives. It's why customers across the United States and Canada have made Wana North America's fastest growing – and most trusted – edibles company.