Lemonade Stand

by Wana Brands
Hybrid
Per Package: 100mg THC
Per Piece: 5mg THC
Conjure delicious memories of hot summers and cold drinks with this citrusy assortment of flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Raspberry Limeade. With a proprietary blend of more than 30+ balancing terpenes, these sweetly sour gummies deliver a mellow-yet-inspiring effect.

Wana Brands
Not everyone thinks about edibles the same way they think about specialty coffee or craft beer... but why shouldn't they? Every aspect of how a cannabis gummie is made, from the quality of ingredients to the manufacturing and testing to the innovation that makes each product possible, will impact your experience.

Wana Brands has spent more than a decade developing a premium recipe that virtually any adult can enjoy: vegan, gluten-free, sweetened with organic ingredients, lab-tested for consistency, and enhanced with more than 30 class-specific terpenes. With an ever-growing lineup of trailblazing products, including fast-acting and solventless live rosin gummies as well as cannabinoid-powered wellness solutions, Wana is working to unlock the full power of cannabis to enhance lives. It's why customers across the United States and Canada have made Wana North America's fastest growing – and most trusted – edibles company.
