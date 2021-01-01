About this product

These first-of-their kind gummies harness the power of THCV, a rare cannabinoid that can help disrupt unhelpful eating habits and put you back in control of your diet. They won't make you feel high, so you can take one tropical-punch-flavored gummie every day to experience the full long-term benefits of this remarkable plant-based tool.



Revolutionary THCV Formula Helps Reset Eating Habits

No Cognitive Impairment or "High"

Vegan and Gluten-Free

All-Natural Flavors and Colors with No High-Fructose Corn Syrup

Child-Proof, Sustainable Packaging