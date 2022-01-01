About this product
Made without chemical solvents, the ice-water extracted live rosin in these full-flavored gummies evokes the funky, gas-like taste found in many iconic cannabis strains.
-Infused with Top-Shelf, Ice Water-Extracted Live Rosin
-Preserves Active Cannabinoids, Terpenes, and Other Compounds for a Multi-Dimensional High
-5-15 Minute Onset
-Curated Terpene Profiles Complement Each Unique Fruit Flavor
-Vegan, Gluten-Free and Melt-Proof
-Made with Organic Ingredients and NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
