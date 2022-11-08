About this product
Per Package: 200mg CBD, 50mg CBN, 50mg CBG, 100mg THC
Per Piece: 20mg CBD, 5mg CBN, 5mg CBG, 10mg THC
These tasty Dream Berry gummies offer a gentle, calibrated solution to the root causes of sleeplessness – including stress and physical tension. Their custom blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, and more than 30 specialized terpenes deliver restful, long-lasting sleep with no next-day grogginess.
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
