Wana Quick Medical -Island Punch (High Dose)
Indica Gummies
THC Per Package: 500mg THC
THC Per Piece: 50mg THC
Achieve maximum relaxation in just 5-15 minutes with these high-dose Wana Quick Indica gummies, which evoke a mouth-watering mix of grape, orange, cherry, and pineapple. High Dose is only available at medical dispensaries.
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
