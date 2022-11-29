About this product
Wana Quick Medical - Peach Bellini (High Dose)
Sativa Gummies
THC Per Package: 500mg THC
THC Per Piece: 50mg THC
Feel all the milligrams you need in just 5-15 minutes with these peachy, uplifting Wana Quick Peach Bellini Sativa gummies. High Dose is only available at medical dispensaries in CO.
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
