These not-too-sweet, not-too-tart gummies contain a balanced CBD to THC ratio, promoting a smooth and relaxing high. 100mg THC | 100mg CBD per package 10mg THC | 10mg CBD per piece
Vegan and Gluten-Free Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) All-Natural Flavors and Colors Enhanced with 30+ Terpenes Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging Wana Brands Sour Gummies
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!