These refreshingly fruity gummies are infused with a relaxing terpene-enhanced indica blend. 100 mg THC per package 10mg THC per piece
Vegan and Gluten-Free Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) All-Natural Flavors and Colors Enhanced with 30+ Terpenes Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging *Arizona label pictured. Labels may look different in your state. Wana Brands Sour Gummies
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!