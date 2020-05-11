About this product
(70% Sativa / 30% Indica) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. Sativa Hybrid. The strain has been known to evoke an uplifting sensation and an energetic body buzz in the smoker which can not only relieve muscle tension, but can also provide a complete body calm that is impossible to achieve otherwise. Amnesia Lemon was awarded the Sativa Cup in the year 2012, making it one of the top marijuana strains in the market. The strain has been a popular bud in Amsterdam since then and can easily be found in coffee shops. It was first introduced in South Asia, from where it spread across other regions. The strain is a combo of both euphoric ingredients and stress-relieving essences. So, in order to get a relaxed day, start with Amnesia Lemon.If you are a heavy smoker seeking a mind energizing and body relaxing strain, Amnesia Lemon can be perfect for you.
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
