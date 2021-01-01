About this product

Can't decide between waxes or herbs? Now you can enjoy them both in one device! The Airis Switch is the most intuitive multi-use system on the market today, and a great tool for any connoisseur.



The Airis Switch utilizes interchangeable "bullet" cartridges, each specially crafted to work best with your materials. They clip straight into the mouthpiece before being inserted in the center chamber for heating. Once you've selected your desired temperature, the Airis Switch can heat up in under 30 seconds!



The Airis Switch's isolated air path keeps fresh air flowing and the best tastes from your materials. When it's time to clean, the magnetic mouthpiece can be quickly removed and every surface accessible to clean.