About this product

If you think all bent neck pieces look the same, the Ogre is here to change your mind! The newest member of Dopezilla's Monster Collection, the 10" Ogre Dab Rig is a straight tube water pipe that's bent at the neck, as though twisted with legendary strength!



Hanging off from the side is a 14mm female joint, which goes into the pipe's body to an awaiting inline drum perc. Simply add some water and slide in the included 14mm male banger, and enjoy some deliciously tasty dabs!



The Dopezilla Ogre Rig's Jade color is reflected in the base, mouthpiece, and monster icon.



* 10" Tall

* Bent Neck Style, Straight Tube Base

* Inline Drum percolator

* Colored Accents

* Includes 14mm Male Banger