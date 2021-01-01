About this product

Don't let the name intimidate you; this hound from Hell is easy to tame. With a single honeycomb perc and loads of space to hold ice, the Dopezilla Cerberus 8" Rig is primed to deliver the best flavor from your dabs and waxes!



Built on a 4.25" wide base for great support, this short rig offers little between you and your dabs which, some would argue, is the way it should be. This 8" version of the Cerberus includes a quartz banger, and the 90° downstem brings smoke straight into the water chamber at the bottom, where it will be pulled through the honeycomb perc. The Bullet Hole Ice Catcher works as a splash guard to keep the water contained while smoke rises through, and affords about 3" of space for ice to cool your dab vapor.



* 8" Tall

* 14mm Female Joint

* Single Honeycomb Perc

* Bullet Hole Ice Catch

* Includes Quartz Banger