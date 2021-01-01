About this product

The Dubbler takes the original Martian Blunt Bubbler concept to another galaxy!



Enjoy all of the same benefits of The Martian with double the rip, twice the pull, and a truly out of this world experience. Fits perfectly with most cones and rolled products!



Works perfectly as a Double Blunt Bubbler. One size fits most rolled products.



Enjoy the newly furnished frosted tip connection points for the most secure connection possible!