About this product

Combining the fast cooling (and good looks) of a faberge egg with the power of a double-uptake recycler, the Infinity Mini Rig is named not only for the endless circulation of water, but for the limitless new tastes you'll experience from your favorite waxes!



The base-connected perc will gently pull your vapor into the water, but it's the fab egg where the real work is done. The large amount of surface area in the fab egg makes vapor cool lightning fast before sending it up to the Klein recycler on top, where terps become amplified before enjoyed.



This Limited Edition Infinity has a beautiful iridescent finish and a collector's edition prismatic box. If you love the Infinity, grab one of these limited edition pieces before they're gone!