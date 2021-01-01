About this product

Named after the ancient Greek gods, the Titan Mini Rig from MJ Arsenal towers above its peers without sacrificing what makes Mini Rigs great: compact air chambers to provide more terps.



The Titan Mini Rig combines the best of the Ursa and the Atlas mini rigs. The top of the Titan features a Klein incycler which draws water in without the need for intake tubes. At the bottom, a double ball efficiently cools and percolates vapor for clean and pure draws every time. Both of these chambers come together to provide efficient water movement for awesome tokes.



As with other MJ Arsenal mini rigs, the downstem on the Titan has a Drip Catch to collect unused waxes for re-vaporizing. It also has the mini rig-standard 10mm joint for small accessories, and comes complete with a 10mm flat top banger for immediate use.



This Limited Edition Titan has a beautiful iridescent finish and a collector's edition prismatic box. If you love the Titan, grab one of these limited edition pieces before they're gone!