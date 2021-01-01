Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
About this product
Don't let the Ursa's classic cylindrical body fool you: this piece is anything but ordinary! Its Incyler provides recycler functions in a compact design.
The Ursa Mini Rig was MJ Arsenal's second mini rig design, and it's loaded with innovations. Pulling through its reinforced, base-connected discus percolator, vapor is split into tiny bubbles for maximum diffusion before being spun into a vortex for a second rinse in the internal incycler chamber. With a constant flow of water and the spinning of the vapor, each pull is fresh, smooth, and full of flavor.
This Limited Edition Ursa has a beautiful iridescent finish and a collector's edition prismatic box. If you love the Ursa, grab one of these limited edition pieces before they're gone!
