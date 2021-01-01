About this product

Elevate your dry herb sessions with the Vibes Cones - King Size.



Vibes Ultra Thin King Size Cones are constructed from uber-thin hemp paper, for a smooth, even burn every session. A thinner hemp paper means natural flavor can shine, as it won’t be affected by too much outside “paper smoke”. Finely ground dry herb works fantastic in these papers as the thin paper will allow the material’s taste to shine.



These are King Sized cones, able to fit around 1 gram of dry herb, fantastic for groups of 3-5 people.



* 3x King Sized Vibes Cones

* Super thin 100% natural hemp paper.

* Reduced Paper Smoke

* Slow & Even Burning