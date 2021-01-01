About this product

The Waterhoop™ attaches to any standard garden or lawn care hose and is extremely well-built and suitable for both residential and commercial use. The Waterhoop™ sprinkler can water your garden, shrubs, bushes, flowers, vegetables new trees, old trees, small trees, large trees. Great for any lawn and garden lover or tree hugger. Once you hook the Waterhoop™ Tree Sprinkler up and turn the faucet on, you can easily turn the water flow from off to water trickle to water fountain flow right from the Water King adjustment value. The Waterhoop™ can get full root coverage in approx. 3 minutes and is super fast because you control the water flow and size of root coverage with one sitting.