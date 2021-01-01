WAXXCOOLER
WAXXCOOLER- Portable Concentrate COOLER/DISPENSER
About this product
Cooling time- 45 Min.
Either let your wax melt then cool it down and dispense it, or prevent your sheet of wax from ever melting.
COOL DOWN TIME- 10 SECONDS
LOOKING FOR DISTRIBUTION PRICES BELOW/ABOVE in PIC
