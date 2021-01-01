Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand weed packaging and beyond

weed packaging and beyond

1 Pound Mylar Barrier Bags

About this product

Our Mylar Barrier Bags offers a versatile solution for packaging flowers, wax, concentrates, and edibles. These Mylar Barrier Bags are constructed of PET/PE plastic and features a reusable zip locking heat sealable closure – allowing for tamper proof packaging. Its tear-notch top provides easy opening.

Combine our Mylar Barrier Bags with our concentrate containers to make the perfect packaging for all your concentrates. Use these mylar barrier bags with our heat guns to heat seal the top portion and thereby create a tamper evident packaging.

Quantity: 100 units
Size: 1 Pound
Color: White
Dimensions: 14" x 6.25" x 16"

BPA Free
Recyclable
Pharmaceutical Grade Material
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!