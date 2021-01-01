About this product

Our 60 Dram Reversible Cap Vials are the perfect addition to your compliant cannabis packaging with a multifunctional cap offering both a child resistant mode and a non-child resistant mode. When placed in the upright push and turn position, the cap offers a child resistant design, providing extra security. Simply flip the cap over to transform the vial into a screw top container, resulting in easy opening, making them ideal for those with mobility or pain issues.



These vials are made of premium FDA approved, BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic with a tight seal, featuring a classic pharmaceutical look, offering both a cost effective and a convenient way to store both medical and recreational marijuana, making them the ideal go to packaging for your dispensary business.



Note: These reversible cap vials are only “child resistant” when the cap is in the upright push and turn position.



Quantity: 100 units

Size: 60 Dram

Capacity: Up to 14 grams

Dimensions: 1.73” x 5.90”



Child Resistant

BPA Free

Recyclable

Pharmaceutical Grade Material

Moisture Resistant Features

Airtight