5 ml Polypropylene Concentrate Containers
About this product
Our Polypropylene Concentrate Containers are made of premium FDA approved and BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic. They have an airtight seal and moisture resistant design making them the perfect container for storing and keeping your favorite concentrates fresh.
Quantity: 250 units
Size: 5 ml
BPA Free
Recyclable
Pharmaceutical Grade Material
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
