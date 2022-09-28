Get up, get out, and gooooo. CBGo is a CBG-rich tincture formulated for use during daytime hours. Blasting off with a 3:1 CBG to CBD ratio, CBGo features approximately 600mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids in each 1-ounce bottle. CBGo lifts the spirit and shows off the high-performance potential of the hemp plant.



Each 1oz (30ml) bottle contains approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids.