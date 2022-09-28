About this product
Get up, get out, and gooooo. CBGo is a CBG-rich tincture formulated for use during daytime hours. Blasting off with a 3:1 CBG to CBD ratio, CBGo features approximately 600mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids in each 1-ounce bottle. CBGo lifts the spirit and shows off the high-performance potential of the hemp plant.
Each 1oz (30ml) bottle contains approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids.
About this brand
WeedSport
We strive to create Hemp-Derived CBD products that will enrich lives and stand the test of time. With an eye towards a more earth-friendly future, we are committed to supporting the natural athlete in all of us.