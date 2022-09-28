About this product
Lights out, champ. CBNight is a CBN-rich tincture formulated for use during bedtime hours. Featuring a 2:1 CBD to CBN ratio, CBNight packs in approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids into each 1-ounce bottle. CBNight is the tincture you turn to when you need to shut the day down and get some restorative z’s.
Each 1oz (30ml) bottle contains approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids.
Each 1oz (30ml) bottle contains approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
WeedSport
We strive to create Hemp-Derived CBD products that will enrich lives and stand the test of time. With an eye towards a more earth-friendly future, we are committed to supporting the natural athlete in all of us.