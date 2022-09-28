Lights out, champ. CBNight is a CBN-rich tincture formulated for use during bedtime hours. Featuring a 2:1 CBD to CBN ratio, CBNight packs in approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids into each 1-ounce bottle. CBNight is the tincture you turn to when you need to shut the day down and get some restorative z’s.



