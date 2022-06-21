About this product
Weed Sport™ CBD Capsules are non-psychoactive and formulated to maximize relaxation and recovery in the body and mind. By combining full spectrum hemp extract with the organic terpenes d-limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene, our capsules provide relief morning, noon, and night. Each capsule is vegan and contains approximately 10mg CBD. 7 capsules per package.
About this brand
We strive to create Hemp-Derived CBD products that will enrich lives and stand the test of time. With an eye towards a more earth-friendly future, we are committed to supporting the natural athlete in all of us.