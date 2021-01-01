About this product

The life of a pirate ain’t all fun and games. Day after day on the open sea can be a drag, not to mention the stress of all the looting and treasure hunting. When its all said and done, Paulie here enjoys the treasure, but his real prize is the ganja he picks up every time they port in the Caribbean. “Aye, this green weed is glorious! I can roll it, or pack it in me pipe. But either way, at the end of the day, I’m one high and happy pirate.”