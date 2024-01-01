Weedgets is all about making your smoke safer and more pleasant for inhalation. These are the best charcoal filters for smoking and they are perfect for all Weedgets pipes and accessories. Simply plug Charcoal Filter into the open end of any of our filter tips. They purify and filter the smoke from residual resin and tar making your smoke smoother, more pleasant and much safer for your lungs. Our charcoal joint filters are perfect to roll joints with joint paper and they fit all out pipes and all other accessories

