Our all new MAZE-X Pipe with unprecedented smoke smoothness - how every pipe should be, lots less coughing and more protection for your lungs. This incredible MAZE-X Pipe has a patented cough-less technology inside, drastically cooling smoke and removing hot resin and tar, so it does not burn your tongue or throat.

Designed for short gentle puffs, this pipe creates the safest, lightest & smoothest hits ever.



MATERIALS

• Body & Bowl Cover: Medical Grade Silicone

• Handle: Anodized Aircraft Grade Thick Aluminum for Cooler Smoke

• Bowl: Borosilicate Glass



FEATURES

• No Metal Taste

• Easiest Pipe to Clean

• Cools Off Smoke

• Blocks Resin & Tar

• Will Not Burn Your Throat

• Makes Smoke Cleaner

• Will Not Break on Falls

• Allows You to Use Charcoal Filters

• Very easy to clean with isopropyl alcohol or grease removing soap and water.



NOTE: There may be some color variation with the blue option after the aluminum goes through an anodization process.