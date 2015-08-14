About this product

CBD Kush regular seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. CBD Kush has been derived from: Kush x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 300 cm and will yield 700 to 900 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, spicy, sweet, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed.



