Hybrid

4.3 542 reviews

Kandy Kush

aka Candy Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 33 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 542 reviews

Kandy Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

Effects

Show all

384 people reported 2887 effects
Happy 59%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 48%
Hungry 28%
Stress 39%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

542

Find Kandy Kush nearby

Similar strains

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kandy Kush
First strain child
Truffula Tree
child
Second strain child
CBD Kush
child

Products with Kandy Kush

Show all

Most popular in