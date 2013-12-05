About this product

Charlotte's web feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Charlotte's web has been derived from: Unknown. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 70 days. Charlotte's web feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, lemon, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed.



Now in stock and available from 67.89 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Charlotte's web feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/charlottes-web-feminized-seeds