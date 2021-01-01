About this product

Critical Purple autoflowering seeds grow into plants with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Critical Purple has been derived from: Critical Mass x Big Bud x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 94 days. Critical Purple autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 90 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 to 120 cm and will yield 150 to 350 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy.



