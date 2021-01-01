About this product

Diesel CBD feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Diesel CBD has been derived from: NY Diesel x CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Diesel CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 to 300 cm and will yield 450 to 700 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, pine, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, tingly.



Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Diesel CBD feminized seeds at: https://dev.weedseedsexpress.com/diesel-cbd-feminized-seeds