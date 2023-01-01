Fat Bastard feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% indica and 50% sativa. Fat Bastard feminized has been derived from: Goldmember x Monkey Spunk. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Fat Bastard is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 130 and 160 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 170 and 200 cm and will yield 700 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, powerful, euphoric, creative.



