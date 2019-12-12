About this product
Sirius Black feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Sirius Black has been derived from: Sirius Black. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Sirius Black feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 80 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 500 to 650 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, earthy, fruity and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed.
Now in stock and available from 65.01 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Sirius Black feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sirius-black-feminized-seeds
About this strain
Sirius Black
Sirius Black by the Oregon Breeders Group is a deep purple indica strain with a rich terpene profile. Exhibiting a strong flavor and aroma of sweet grapes, Sirius Black’s palate is tart but smooth on the exhale. Anticipate pleasant, uplifting euphoria coupled with heady creativity. This strain is excellent in social settings and can be utilized throughout day despite its indica dominance.
Sirius Black effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
