Weedseedsexpress
About this product
Snow White feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Snow White has been derived from: White Widow x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Snow White feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, soft, sweet, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 36.77 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Snow White feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/snow-white-feminized-seeds
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, soft, sweet, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 36.77 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Snow White feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/snow-white-feminized-seeds
Snow White effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!