White Widow x Northern Lights feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. White Widow x Northern Lights has been derived from: White Widow x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. White Widow x Northern Lights feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 to 70 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 100 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed.



