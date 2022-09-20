HEMP EXTRACT SOFT GEL CAPSULES - 900MG

FULL-SPECTRUM CBD, CBG, CBC AND CBDA BLEND

Full-spectrum blend If you’re not a fan of tinctures, then you don’t have to consume them anymore. With our hemp oil extract soft gels capsules, you can get the same benefits of hemp oil tinctures. With these 30 mg gel capsules, you get all the cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBC and CBDA to experience calmness, focus, improved mood and sleep with the perfect intensity. Soft and almost chewy, each of these gel capsules come loaded with extracts from locally sourced hemp.



With 30mg of full-spectrum extract per capsule, you’ll be experiencing all those good feelings like calmness, focus and a positive flow of clarity.



● The perfect alternative to tinctures

● 30mg per gel capsule

● No flavors and sweeteners

● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste

● No chemicals or solvents

● Discreet and effective

● Low in calories



30MG/SERVING (1 SERVING = 1 CAPSULE)