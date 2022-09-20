About this product
HEMP EXTRACT SOFT GEL CAPSULES - 900MG
FULL-SPECTRUM CBD, CBG, CBC AND CBDA BLEND
Full-spectrum blend If you’re not a fan of tinctures, then you don’t have to consume them anymore. With our hemp oil extract soft gels capsules, you can get the same benefits of hemp oil tinctures. With these 30 mg gel capsules, you get all the cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBC and CBDA to experience calmness, focus, improved mood and sleep with the perfect intensity. Soft and almost chewy, each of these gel capsules come loaded with extracts from locally sourced hemp.
With 30mg of full-spectrum extract per capsule, you’ll be experiencing all those good feelings like calmness, focus and a positive flow of clarity.
● The perfect alternative to tinctures
● 30mg per gel capsule
● No flavors and sweeteners
● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste
● No chemicals or solvents
● Discreet and effective
● Low in calories
30MG/SERVING (1 SERVING = 1 CAPSULE)
FULL-SPECTRUM CBD, CBG, CBC AND CBDA BLEND
Full-spectrum blend If you’re not a fan of tinctures, then you don’t have to consume them anymore. With our hemp oil extract soft gels capsules, you can get the same benefits of hemp oil tinctures. With these 30 mg gel capsules, you get all the cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBC and CBDA to experience calmness, focus, improved mood and sleep with the perfect intensity. Soft and almost chewy, each of these gel capsules come loaded with extracts from locally sourced hemp.
With 30mg of full-spectrum extract per capsule, you’ll be experiencing all those good feelings like calmness, focus and a positive flow of clarity.
● The perfect alternative to tinctures
● 30mg per gel capsule
● No flavors and sweeteners
● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste
● No chemicals or solvents
● Discreet and effective
● Low in calories
30MG/SERVING (1 SERVING = 1 CAPSULE)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
WELL CARE BOTANICALS
Achieve daily health and wellness through powerfully formulated hemp extract CBD oil tinctures, soft gel capsules, pain creams, and pain gels. Feel great no matter what the day throws your way with organic and carefully processed hemp extract CBD oil products. Well Care Botanicals uses Broad Spectrum hemp extract, which means it contains more beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBN & CBC. Having multiple cannabinoids in a product creates a synergy that works more efficiently in the body.