We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Wellness Connection of Maine
Nature delivers.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Concentrates
Cannabis
Apparel
Vaping
Wellness Connection of Maine products
81 products
Cartridges
Northern Lights Cartridge 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 70%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Sweet Melon Cartridge 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Candy
Strawberry Hard Candy 20mg 2-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles 60mg 6-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Candy
Grape Hard Candy 20mg 2-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Candy
Grape Hard Candy 10mg 2-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Refined Capsules 300mg 30-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 300%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
White Lemon Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Hot Cocoa 10mg
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Candy
Assorted Hard Candy 40mg 8-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 40%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Candy
Strawberry Soft Candy 40mg 4-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 40%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Flower
Where's My Bike?
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Candy
Mango Hard Candy 2-pack 10mg
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Assorted Chocolate Truffles 90mg 9-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 90%
CBD 0%
Candy
Watermelon Soft Candy 80mg 4-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chocolope Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shirts
Cannabis Leaf Tank Top
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Original Glue Cartridge 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Truffles 60mg 6-pack
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Skywalker Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Super Lemon Cartridge 0.5g
by Wellness Connection of Maine
THC 70%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Wellness Connection of Maine
Catalog